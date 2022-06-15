Scope

The Integrative Genetics and Genomics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on exploring the complex relationships between genetic factors, phenotypic traits and variants.

Led by Dr. Rongling Wu from The Pennsylvania State University, the Integrative Genetics and Genomics section welcomes submissions in the various domains of systems genetics, which aim to provide a comprehensive understanding of the genome and its influence on complex traits and diseases.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

experimental discoveries of genetic inheritance and causes for complex traits or diseases from various species

genome-wide association studies aimed to disentangle the genetic complexity of phenotypic traits and diseases

genotype-phenotype mapping through intermediate phenotypes, such as transcripts, proteins or metabolites

missing heritability detection by a combined pool of genetic and epigenetic variants

modeling the multilocus control of genotype-environment interactions

multidisciplinary integration of diverse concepts into a more effective genetic, genomic, and bioinformatics tool

network modeling and applications to understand the flow of biological information that underlies complex traits

pairwise and high-order genetic interactions that better interpret phenotypic variation

statistical and computational methodologies of unlocking high-dimensional genetic data

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interplay between multiple genetic factors and their impact on phenotypic traits and diseases.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of systems genetics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.