Specialty chief editor rongling wu The Pennsylvania State University (PSU) University Park , United States Specialty Chief Editor Integrative Genetics and Genomics

Scope The Integrative Genetics and Genomics section of Frontiers in Systems Biology publishes high-quality fundamental, applied, and interdisciplinary research across the field of systems genetics, a topical and growing subdiscipline of genetics that uses systems biology to gain insights into the genome. Systems genetics has been stimulated and driven by the development of high-throughput techniques and it has become very influential and popular across molecular, cellular, biomedical, pharmacological, agricultural, and social sciences. Different from traditional reductionist-based genetic approaches that focus on the characterization of individual genetic factors for complex traits and diseases, systems genetics strives to chart a systematic atlas of how multiple factors work together to mediate trait phenotypes. The Integrative Genetics and Genomics section solicits significant advances in areas including, but not limited to: Genome-wide association studies aimed to disentangle the genetic complexity of phenotypic traits and diseases

Pairwise and high-order genetic interactions that better interpret phenotypic variation

Missing heritability detection by a combined pool of genetic and epigenetic variants

Genotype-phenotype mapping through intermediate phenotypes, such as transcripts, proteins or metabolites

Network modeling and applications to understand the flow of biological information that underlies complex traits

Modeling the multilocus control of genotype-environment interactions

Multidisciplinary integration of diverse concepts into a more effective genetic, genomic, and bioinformatics tool

Statistical and computational methodologies of unlocking high-dimensional genetic data

Experimental discoveries of genetic inheritance and causes for complex traits or diseases from various species This section publishes papers that understand genetic complexity from a holistic, systems-oriented perspective. Studies that use a reductionist approach for genetic and genomic research do not fall within the scope of this section and should be submitted to more specialized journals. This section will publish both theoretical and experimental research into systems genetics, but will operate in close collaboration with our sister journals, Frontiers in Genetics, Frontiers in Plant Science, and Frontiers in Ecology & Evolution, to consider practical applications of systems tools to genetic mapping, plant genetics, and evolutionary genetics. Frontiers in Systems Biology is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Syst. Biol.

Abbreviation fsysb

Electronic ISSN 2674-0702

Indexed in Google Scholar, CrossRef, CLOCKSS, OpenAIRE

