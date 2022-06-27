Scope

The Multiscale Mechanistic Modeling section of Frontiers in Systems Biology publishes high-quality fundamental and applied research that deploys computational and/or mathematical modeling to study biological processes spanning spatial and temporal scales. Multiscale mechanistic modeling is an important part of systems biology that aims to identify causal relationships in complex biological systems and predict how perturbations to the system, or interventions, will influence outcomes across scales -- from gene, to protein, to cell, to multi-cell tissue, to organ, to whole organism, and at the population level.

Areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to:

Agent-based modeling

Hybrid models that combine discrete and continuum approaches

Modeling approaches that integrate biochemical, biomechanical, and/or bioelectrical mechanisms

Approaches that integrate data-driven modeling with mechanistic modeling

Models that integrate different data types and data acquired across biological scales, including both low- and high-throughput data

Approaches that combine mechanistic modeling with machine learning/AI

All studies must contribute insights into biological processes that span spatial and/or temporal scales or study the integration of biological mechanisms in a manner that requires a multiscale modeling approach. Authors are encouraged to provide documented model source code to enable other users to run simulations, adjust model parameters, and duplicate results provided in the paper. Reports describing modeling approaches for evaluating a single scale within a biological system do not fall within the scope of this section and should be submitted to our sister section within Frontiers in Physiology: Computational Physiology and Medicine.