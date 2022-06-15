Scope

The Multiscale Mechanistic Modeling section is dedicated to publishing research focused on computational and mathematical modeling to study biological processes across spatial and temporal scales.

Led by Dr. Shayn Peirce-Cottler from the University of Virginia, the Multiscale Mechanistic Modeling section welcomes submissions in the various subdomains of biology, which connect the understanding of causal relationships in complex biological systems and predict the influence of perturbations or interventions on outcomes across different scales.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

agent-based modeling

approaches that combine mechanistic modeling with machine learning/ai

approaches that integrate data-driven modeling with mechanistic modeling

hybrid models that combine discrete and continuum approaches

modeling approaches that integrate biochemical, biomechanical, and/or bioelectrical mechanisms

models that integrate different data types and data acquired across biological scales, including both low- and high-throughput data

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about biological processes that span spatial and/or temporal scales or study the integration of biological mechanisms in a manner that requires a multiscale modeling approach.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of systems biology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.