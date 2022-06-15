Scope

The Systems Concepts, Theory and Policy in Biology and Medicine section is dedicated to publishing research focused on integrative concepts and interdisciplinary approaches in biology and medicine.

Led by Dr. Sean Manion from AI MIND Systems and Dr. Jennifer Lovejoy from the Institute for Systems Biology, the Systems Concepts, Theory and Policy in Biology and Medicine section welcomes submissions in various subdomains of biology and medicine, which aim to address the complexity of these fields and provide holistic solutions.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

application of systems biology principles and computational tools to study sociocultural factors relevant to human health (e.g., racism, poverty, healthcare disparities)

applications of artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies to facilitate an integrative approach to systems biology and medicine

applications of multi-systems measures in medicine to drive prevention and early detection of disease

exploration of how regulatory policies promote or inhibit systems approaches in medicine

studies of the impact of environmental systems, including systems impacting climate change, on biology and health

studies of the intersection of behavioral or psychological concepts with biology and medicine

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the integrative concepts, underlying theory, and policy implications in systems biology and medicine.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of systems biology and medicine to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

As part of our commitment to promoting Systems Concepts, Theory and Policy in Biology and Medicine, we have undertaken a number of webinar events within the journal which can be viewed on the Frontiers in Systems Biology Playlist on YouTube.