Main content

Scope One of the greatest challenges in biomedicine is the Translational Dilemma: the inability to effectively and efficiently translate the ever-increasing basic knowledge about the pathophysiology of diseases into effective clinical therapeutics. There are multiple reasons for the “Valley of Death” of drug development, including the gap between the representational fidelity of pre-clinical experimental models and clinical disease and an inability to account for the true heterogeneity of clinical populations. We posit that the use of Translational Systems Biology within the drug development pipeline will increase the efficiency of crossing the “Valley of Death” and aim to promote this goal within this section. Thus, manuscripts published within the Translational Systems Biology and In Silico Trials section should address the challenge of bridging these gaps through the use of dynamic mathematical and computational models to: Abstract disease processes

Represent the pharmacologic impact of drugs on diseases mechanistically and quantitatively

Link pre-clinical cell and animal models to the human disease setting via computational modeling

Simulate individual human responses (“digital twins”)

Perform simulation experiments that mimic clinical trials or clinical populations The following types of submissions are not appropriate for this section: work that focuses solely on pre-clinical models; descriptive network models without some dynamic representation of biological mechanisms; machine learning/artificial intelligence or other statistical models that focus only on diagnosis and prognosis without some representation of potential interventions. Frontiers in Systems Biology is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Syst. Biol.

Abbreviation fsysb

Electronic ISSN 2674-0702

Indexed in Google Scholar, CrossRef, CLOCKSS, OpenAIRE

Submission Translational Systems Biology and In Silico Trials welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Case Report, Clinical Trial, Community Case Study, Data Report, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy Brief, Policy and Practice Reviews, Protocols, Review, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Translational Systems Biology and In Silico Trials, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.