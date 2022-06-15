Scope

The Translational Systems Biology and In Silico Trials section is dedicated to publishing research focused on translating the knowledge of pathophysiology of diseases into effective clinical therapeutics.

Led by Dr. Gary An from Larner College of Medicine, University of Vermont, and Dr. Ioannis Androulakis from Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, the Translational Systems Biology and In Silico Trials section welcomes submissions in the various disciplines that make up translational systems biology, which aim to enhance pathological understanding, the efficiency of drug development, and or bridge the gap between pre-clinical models and clinical disease.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

the development and/or use of abstract models of disease to facilitate clinical translation of knowledge

linking pre-clinical cell and animal models to the human disease setting via computational modeling

performing simulation experiments that mimic clinical trials or clinical populations

representing the pharmacologic impact of drugs on diseases mechanistically and quantitatively

simulating individual human responses (digital twins)

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the use of dynamic mathematical and computational models to address the challenges of translating data into therapeutics.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of translational systems biology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.