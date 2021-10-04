Scope

The Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the integration of artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things to create intelligent, connected systems.

Led by Dr. My T. Thai from the University of Florida, the AIoT section welcomes submissions in the various domains of AIoT, which address the challenges and opportunities arising from the convergence of these two technologies.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

AIoT architecture

AIoT assisted applications

AIoT communication and network virtualization

distributed AIoT systems

federated machine learning

intelligent edge/cloud computing for the AIoT

lower-power design for AIoT devices

optimization in AIoT

power management for AIoT devices

protocols and standards for AIoT

risk management and governance for AIoT

security and privacy of AIoT

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development and implementation of AIoT technologies and their applications in various sectors.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the artificial intelligence of things, AIoT architecture, AIoT assisted applications, AIoT communication and network virtualization, distributed AIoT systems, federated machine learning, intelligent edge/cloud computing for the AIoT, lower-power design for AIoT devices, optimization in AIoT, power management for AIoT devices, protocols and standards for AIoT, risk management and governance for AIoT, security and privacy of AIoT, and SDGs 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure) and 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of AIoT to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.