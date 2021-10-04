Scope

The IoT Architectures section is dedicated to publishing research focused on innovative techniques and solutions in the interdisciplinary field of the Internet of Things (IoT).

Led by Prof. Marco Aiello from the University of Stuttgart, the IoT Architectures section welcomes submissions in the various domains of IoT, which connect and enhance the understanding of IoT ecosystems and their applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

aerial applications

agriculture applications

artificial intelligence

automotive applications

cloud, edge, and fog-based architectures

context sensing and reasoning

data analytics

data-centric architectures

data visualization

deployment

discovery

energy applications

healthcare applications

home automation

internet of things data

localization

logistics

machine learning

middleware

planning and scheduling

privacy, security, and trust

quality of service

robotics

run-time

service-oriented architectures

smart infrastructures, including smart cities, smart grids, and smart buildings

things-centric architectures

wireless sensor networks

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the design, implementation, and application of IoT systems and architectures, with a focus on novel techniques and solutions that enhance and exploit IoT ecosystems.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions that support and advance the Internet of things, data, artificial intelligence, smart infrastructures, healthcare, agriculture, energy management, and logistics, contributing to SDGs 3 (Good Health & Wellbeing), 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), and 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of IoT to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.