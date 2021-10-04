Scope

The IoT Communication and Networking Protocols section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding and development of communication and networking protocols within the Internet of Things.

Led by Prof. Deze Zeng from China University of Geosciences Wuhan, the IoT Communication and Networking Protocols section welcomes submissions in the various domains of IoT communication and networking, which facilitate the exchange of ideas and solutions between academic researchers, industrial engineers, and practitioners.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

artificial intelligence and machine learning for the IoT

distributed ledger technologies for IoT

edge AI/edge computing for IoT

energy efficiency and sustainability in IoT

healthcare-oriented IoT standards, protocols, and applications

industrial IoT

interoperability in IoT

IoT-enhanced AR/VR/MR, metaverse, and games

new IoT communication technologies

sensing, signal processing, actuation, and analytics in small and large-scale pilots

smart agriculture-oriented IoT standards, protocols, and applications

smart building-oriented IoT standards, protocols, and applications

smart city-oriented IoT standards, protocols, and applications

software-defined networking (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) in IoT

web-of-things protocols

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the practical and theoretical aspects of IoT communication and networking protocols.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the internet of things communication and networking protocols, artificial intelligence, machine learning, distributed ledger technologies, edge computing, energy efficiency, healthcare, industrial IoT, interoperability, AR/VR/MR, metaverse, smart agriculture, smart buildings, smart cities, software-defined networking, and web-of-things protocols in relation to SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being), 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), and 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of IoT communication and networking to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.