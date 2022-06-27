deze zeng
China University of Geosciences Wuhan
Wuhan, China
Specialty Chief Editor
IoT Communication and Networking Protocols
Kennesaw State University
Kennesaw, United States
Associate Editor
IoT Communication and Networking Protocols
Birla Institute of Technology and Science
Pilani, India
Associate Editor
IoT Communication and Networking Protocols
Polytechnic School, University of Genoa
Genoa, Italy
Associate Editor
IoT Communication and Networking Protocols
Liverpool John Moores University
Liverpool, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
IoT Communication and Networking Protocols
University of Sussex
Brighton, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
IoT Communication and Networking Protocols
Indian Institute of Technology Dhanbad
Dhanbad, India
Associate Editor
IoT Communication and Networking Protocols
University of Padua
Padua, Italy
Associate Editor
IoT Communication and Networking Protocols
TrustedMobi “VehicleAvatar Inc.”
Mountain View, United States
Associate Editor
IoT Communication and Networking Protocols
Howard University
Washington, D.C., United States
Associate Editor
IoT Communication and Networking Protocols
Center of Excellence in Information Assurance, King Saud University
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Associate Editor
IoT Communication and Networking Protocols
Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women
New Delhi, India
Associate Editor
IoT Communication and Networking Protocols
Texas A&M University Corpus Christi
Corpus Christi, United States
Associate Editor
IoT Communication and Networking Protocols
University of Guelph
Guelph, Canada
Associate Editor
IoT Communication and Networking Protocols
Edinburgh Napier University
Edinburgh, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
IoT Communication and Networking Protocols
China University of Geosciences Wuhan
Wuhan, China
Associate Editor
IoT Communication and Networking Protocols