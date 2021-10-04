Scope

The IoT Computing Paradigms section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the integration of cloud, edge, and IoT technologies for improved computing performance.

The IoT Computing Paradigms section welcomes submissions in the various domains of IoT computing, which address the challenges and opportunities arising from the shift towards distributed systems and edge computing.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

applications of IoT computing paradigms

data centers and infrastructures for cloud-edge-IoT continuum

distributed learning algorithms in IoT computing paradigms

legal issues in cloud-edge-IoT continuum clouds

lifelong learning algorithms in cloud-edge-IoT continuum

middleware for cloud-edge-IoT continuum infrastructures

modeling cloud-edge-IoT continuum environments

monitoring/metering of cloud-edge-IoT continuum infrastructures

performance monitoring and modeling

programming models and runtime systems for cloud-edge-IoT continuum

scheduling for cloud-edge-IoT continuum infrastructures

storage in cloud-edge-IoT continuum

latency/locality-critical applications

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development, implementation, and management of IoT computing paradigms, addressing the challenges and opportunities in this rapidly evolving field.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the integration of cloud, edge, and IoT technologies, distributed systems, and edge computing in alignment with SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure) and SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of IoT computing to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.