Scope

The IoT Enabling Technologies section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing technologies that underpin the next generation of IoT solutions.

Led by Prof. Prem Prakash Jayaraman from Swinburne University of Technology and Prof. Weifa Liang from City University of Hong Kong, the IoT Enabling Technologies section welcomes submissions in the various domains of internet of things, which connect innovative research with real-world applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

AI/ML applications use cases in artificial internet of things

architectures, protocols, frameworks and applications of IoT and mobile computing

architectures, protocols, frameworks for IoT, cloud and-edge computing

cognitive IoT

context awareness and IoT

digital twins-assisted/empowered inference services in edge computing, vehicular computing networks, and metaverse

distributed and federated learning approaches for IoT

industrial internet of things architectures and platforms

IoT applications based on the next generation wireless communications (5G, 6G and Beyond)

method and techniques for supporting real-time internet of things

quality of experience for internet of things

real-world implementation/application use cases of IoT and Industrial IoT

semantic computing and internet of things

UAVs and internet of things

wearable sensing devices for smart healthcare

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development and implementation of IoT technologies and their applications in various fields.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the internet of things enabling technologies and SDGs 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure) and 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of internet of things to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.