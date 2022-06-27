prem prakash jayaraman
Swinburne University of Technology
Hawthorn, Australia
Specialty Chief Editor
IoT Enabling Technologies
Indian Institute of Technology Ropar
Rupnagar, India
Associate Editor
IoT Enabling Technologies
Swinburne University of Technology
Hawthorn, Australia
Associate Editor
IoT Enabling Technologies
University of Messina
Messina, Italy
Associate Editor
IoT Enabling Technologies
University of Messina
Messina, Italy
Associate Editor
IoT Enabling Technologies
Swinburne University of Technology
Hawthorn, Australia
Associate Editor
IoT Enabling Technologies
Deakin University
Geelong, Australia
Associate Editor
IoT Enabling Technologies
Australian Catholic University
Sydney, Australia
Associate Editor
IoT Enabling Technologies
University of Alberta
Edmonton, Canada
Associate Editor
IoT Enabling Technologies
University of Bologna
Bologna, Italy
Associate Editor
IoT Enabling Technologies
RNS Institute of Technology
Bengaluru, India
Associate Editor
IoT Enabling Technologies
Southern Illinois University
Carbondale, United States
Associate Editor
IoT Enabling Technologies
Newcastle University
Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
IoT Enabling Technologies
Institute of Applied Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (IAAIR)
Memphis, United States
Associate Editor
IoT Enabling Technologies
University of Bologna
Bologna, Italy
Associate Editor
IoT Enabling Technologies