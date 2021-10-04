Scope

The IoT Services and Applications section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the optimization and sustainable applications of IoT technologies in various fields.

Led by Prof. Debashis De from Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology, West Bengal the IoT Services and Applications section welcomes submissions in the various domains of IoT technology, which aim to enhance the efficiency, energy saving, and emission reduction in different industries.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

artificial intelligence algorithms for IoT systems

audio, video and music signal processing

blockchain technology for IoT security and privacy

cloud computing and edge computing in IoT

consumer electronics / system design using IoT

energy saving and emission reduction in IoT applications, energy harvesting using IoT

intelligent transportation, agriculture, and logistics

internet of things technology in power, construction, and industry

lightweight encryption for IoT applications

machine learning, Federated Learning using IoT, Privacy preserving IoT

privacy and security issues in IoT data transmission and analysis

quantum Computing and quantum machine learning for IoT applications

sustainable Ocean Engineering using underwater IoT

sustainable smart cities and society using IIoT in 5G/6G era

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the integration of IoT technologies with other intelligent algorithms to promote social development towards high efficiency, energy saving, and emission reduction.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the artificial intelligence algorithms for IoT systems, blockchain technology for IoT security and privacy, cloud computing and edge computing in IoT, energy saving and emission reduction in IoT applications, intelligent transportation, agriculture, and logistics, internet of things technology in power, construction, and industry, privacy and security issues in IoT data transmission and analysis, and SDGs 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), and 13 (Climate Action).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of IoT technology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.