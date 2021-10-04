Scope

The Security, Privacy, and Authentication section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the protection and verification of communication, network, and Internet of Things (IoT) systems.

Led by Dr. Charith Perera from Cardiff University, the Security, Privacy, and Authentication section welcomes submissions in the various domains of IoT security, privacy, and authentication, which connect the scientific and research community with industry professionals and practitioners.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

ad hoc and dtn networks

authentication and authorization of users, systems, and applications

availability, performability, and survivability

cloud, edge/fog computing security

cryptography (foundations, protocols, and applications)

cyber-physical systems security

dependable, secure protocols

digital forensics

distributed and pervasive systems security

human factors in security

industrial systems security

intrusion detection and tolerance

intrusion tolerance; attack models

machine learning and artificial intelligence

network technologies

operating system security

pervasive, embedded, and wearable computing

satellite security

virtualization security

wireless systems security

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the security, privacy, and authentication aspects of IoT communications and network systems. Submissions in all formats/styles including original research, perspective/vision papers, tutorials/surveys (review), magazines (mini review), letters (brief research report), as well as replies and comments are encouraged. However, any papers relating to these subjects in the context of computing systems will not be considered and will be transferred to other journals.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the following SDGs: SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure , SDG 11 Make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable, SDG 16 Promote peaceful and inclusive societies for sustainable development, provide access to justice for all and build effective, accountable and inclusive institutions at all levels, and SDG 17 Strengthen the means of implementation and revitalize the Global Partnership for Sustainable Development.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of IoT security to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.