Department of Surgery, David Geffen School of Medicine, University of California, Los Angeles

Mission & scope

Frontiers in Transplantation is a DOAJ-indexed journal advancing the understanding of organ, tissue, and cell transplantation.

The journal is led by Field Chief Editor Jerzy Kupiec-Weglinski (David Geffen School of Medicine, University of California, Los Angeles, USA) and aims to advance basic, translational and clinical science to save lives, improve clinical practice, and better manage transplant patients.

Topics include, but are not limited to:

abdominal transplantation

bioengineering

cell and stem cell transplantation

immunosuppression

organ and tissue preservation

psychosocial/ethical

thoracic transplantation

tissue injury, repair, inflammation, and aging

transplantation immunology

vascularized composite allotransplantation (VCA)

xenotransplantation.

Equally important, the journal promotes submissions that support the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 3: good health and well-being and SDG 9: industry, innovation, and infrastructure.

Frontiers in Transplantation is committed to advancing developments in sensor technology research by allowing unrestricted access to articles and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public, enabling future scientific breakthroughs.

Ethics Information

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Studies conducted in human subjects must receive approval from the Institutional Review Board (IRB), patient informed consent, and a statement that no donor organs were obtained from executed prisoners or other institutionalized persons. The Animal welfare and Ethics Committee approval is required for small and large animal studies. Authors should refer to the author guidelines for details on the submission process.