Mission & scope

Since the first successful kidney transplantation between identical twins in 1954 at the Peter Bent Brigham Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts, organ transplantation has become one of the most spectacular and consequential fields in modern 21st-century medicine. With the advent of enormous progress in cellular and molecular immunology, immunosuppression, and surgical techniques, transplantation has emerged as the standard of care for many end-stage organ diseases. However, many remaining problems, such as the lack of donor organs, poor quality of the existing donor pool, and late chronic rejection, need to be solved for this life-saving surgical procedure to live up to its full potential.

Frontiers in Transplantation publishes high-quality basic, translational, and clinical research across all aspects of organ, tissue, and cell transplantation. By communicating the “bench-to-bedside” progress and disseminating breakthroughs, Frontiers in Transplantation provides a much-needed venue for multidisciplinary crosstalk between academia researchers, clinical scientists, and the biotech industry in the ever-evolving transplant field. Editor-In-Chief Jerzy Kupiec-Weglinski (UCLA) is supported by an outstanding worldwide group of Specialty Chief Editors. The Frontiers platform for open-access publishing and research networking provides an equal opportunity to seek, share and foster innovation for saving lives, improving clinical practice and management of patients by advancing the transplant science in specialty sections including, but not limited to:

- Transplantation Immunology

- Abdominal Transplantation

- Thoracic Transplantation

- Cell and Stem Cell Transplantation

- Vascularized Composite Allotransplantation (VCA)

- Xenotransplantation

- Organ and Tissue Preservation

- Tissue Injury, Repair, Inflammation and Aging

- Immunosuppression

- Bioengineering

- Psychosocial/ethical

Original papers, Review articles, and Hypotheses impactful to basic, translational, and clinical transplant science and fostering a collaborative dialogue amongst the community will be considered for publication. Original reports from other specialties that are relevant to the advancement of the transplant field are encouraged. Papers dealing with purely technical issues are discouraged and should be considered by more specialized journals. All submitted manuscripts will be rigorously peer-reviewed for scientific merit, originality, timeliness, and quality. Studies conducted in human subjects must receive approval from the Institutional Review Board (IRB), patient informed consent, and a statement that no donor organs were obtained from executed prisoners or other institutionalized persons. The Animal welfare and Ethics Committee approval is required for small and large animal studies. Authors should refer to the author guidelines for details on the submission process.