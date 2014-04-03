Scope

Transplantation medicine is a very dynamic field of basic science and clinical research, closely linked to technological developments and new regulatory requirements for clinical implementation of novel therapeutic concepts such as cell and stem cell transplantation/therapy, for example, CAR-or TCR-modified T-cell therapy, immunotherapy, primary somatic cell therapy to treat transplant patients to improve graft acceptance, treatment of severe complications such as infections or malignancies. Therefore, the Cell and Stem Cell Transplantation section of Frontiers of Transplantation will focus on publishing high-quality articles that reflect the entire knowledge and discovery pipeline, with the section publishing results from basic, translational, and clinical research. Linking basic and clinical science with appropriate technology development, including viral and non-viral editing strategies in the area of cell and stem cell transplantation, will play a central role. This is embedded in the research area of regulatory science, research on new clinical trial designs, especially focusing on small patient populations, research on new standards for surrogate markers, clinical application of autologous and allogeneic human pluripotent stem cell products for various indications. This area is complemented by the publication of scientific data in the field of iPSC-generated organoids. Areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to:

-Cell transplantation (for example CAR or TCR modified T cell therapy, immune therapy, somatic primary cell therapy for treating transplant patients to improve graft acceptance, treatment of severe complications such as infections or malignancies etc …)

-Human pluripotent stem cell pre-clinical research and application

-iPSC generated organoids

-Cell and gene therapeutic strategies (for example with Teff cells, Tregs, NK cells etc) w/o viral and non-viral editing strategies

-Regulatory science in the field of cell and stem cell transplantation/therapies

-Clinical trials and new trial designs for small patient population

-New standards for surrogate marker to determine relevant outcome data for cell and gene therapy trials in the context of the area of transplantation

-Technologies having a major impact on enabling cell-based therapies to be rapidly incorporated into patient-centred healthcare

All submissions must contribute insights into the field of cell and stem cell transplantation related to the overarching area of transplantation. Reports dealing with fundamental basic research, special therapeutic strategies for BMtx and cancer as well as antibody related therapeutic approaches do not fall within the scope of this section.