Scope

The Cell and Stem Cell Transplantation section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the field of transplantation medicine through innovative cell and stem cell therapies.

Led by Dr. Jon Odorico from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and Dr. Petra Reinke from the Berlin Center for Advanced Therapies, Charité Medical University of Berlin, the Cell and Stem Cell Transplantation section welcomes submissions in various domains of transplantation medicine, which connect basic, translational, and clinical research to improve patient outcomes.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

cell and gene therapeutic strategies (e.g., with Teff cells, Tregs, NK cells, etc.) with or without viral and non-viral editing strategies

cell transplantation (e.g., CAR or TCR modified T cell therapy, immune therapy, somatic primary cell therapy for treating transplant patients to improve graft acceptance, treatment of severe complications such as infections or malignancies, etc.)

clinical trials and new trial designs for small patient populations

human pluripotent stem cell pre-clinical research and application

iPSC generated organoids

new standards for surrogate markers to determine relevant outcome data for cell and gene therapy trials in the context of transplantation

regulatory science in the field of cell and stem cell transplantation/therapies

technologies having a major impact on enabling cell-based therapies to be rapidly incorporated into patient-centered healthcare

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about innovative cell and stem cell transplantation approaches related to transplantation medicine.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the cell and stem cell transplantation, gene therapeutic strategies, clinical trials, human pluripotent stem cell research, iPSC generated organoids, surrogate markers, regulatory science, and enabling technologies in transplantation medicine, contributing to SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of transplantation medicine to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.