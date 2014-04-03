jon scott odorico
University of Wisconsin-Madison
Madison, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Cell and Stem Cell Transplantation
Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California
Los Angeles, United States
Associate Editor
Cell and Stem Cell Transplantation
University of Liège
Liège, Belgium
Associate Editor
Cell and Stem Cell Transplantation
Red de Salud UC-Christus
Santiago, Chile
Associate Editor
Cell and Stem Cell Transplantation
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
New York, United States
Associate Editor
Cell and Stem Cell Transplantation
American University of Beirut Medical Center
Beirut, Lebanon
Associate Editor
Cell and Stem Cell Transplantation
Clemson University
Clemson, United States
Associate Editor
Cell and Stem Cell Transplantation
University of Turin
Turin, Italy
Associate Editor
Cell and Stem Cell Transplantation
San Raffaele Hospital (IRCCS)
Milan, Italy
Associate Editor
Cell and Stem Cell Transplantation
Clinical Islet Laboratory at the University of Alberta
Edmonton, Canada
Associate Editor
Cell and Stem Cell Transplantation
Department of Regenerative Medicine & Transplantation, Faculty of Medicine, Fukuoka University
Fukuoka city, Japan
Associate Editor
Cell and Stem Cell Transplantation
Baylor College of Medicine
Houston, United States
Associate Editor
Cell and Stem Cell Transplantation
King's College London
London, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Cell and Stem Cell Transplantation
Peking University People's Hospital
Beijing, China
Associate Editor
Cell and Stem Cell Transplantation
Charité University Medicine Berlin
Berlin, Germany
Associate Editor
Cell and Stem Cell Transplantation