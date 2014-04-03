kamal s ayyat
Cleveland Clinic
Cleveland, United States
Community Reviewer
Thoracic Transplantation
Cleveland Clinic
Cleveland, United States
Community Reviewer
Thoracic Transplantation
Heart Institute, Clinical Hospital, Faculty of Medicine, University of São Paulo
São Paulo, Brazil
Community Reviewer
Thoracic Transplantation
Yale University
New Haven, United States
Community Reviewer
Thoracic Transplantation
Mediterranean Institute for Transplantation and Highly Specialized Therapies (ISMETT)
Palermo, Italy
Community Reviewer
Thoracic Transplantation
Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School
Boston, United States
Community Reviewer
Thoracic Transplantation
University Hospital of Padua
Padua, Italy
Community Reviewer
Thoracic Transplantation
Albany Medical College
Albany, United States
Community Reviewer
Thoracic Transplantation
Langone Medical Center, New York University
New York City, United States
Community Reviewer
Thoracic Transplantation
University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
Pittsburgh, United States
Community Reviewer
Thoracic Transplantation
Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich
Munich, Germany
Community Reviewer
Thoracic Transplantation
University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
Pittsburgh, United States
Community Reviewer
Thoracic Transplantation
Brigham and Women's Hospital, Harvard Medical School
Boston, United States
Community Reviewer
Thoracic Transplantation
University of Louisville
Louisville, United States
Community Reviewer
Thoracic Transplantation
HCA Healthcare
San Antonio, United States
Community Reviewer
Thoracic Transplantation
University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
Pittsburgh, United States
Community Reviewer
Thoracic Transplantation
University of Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh, United States
Community Reviewer
Thoracic Transplantation