hossam abdelsamed
Medical College of Georgia, Augusta University
Augusta, United States
Community Reviewer
Transplantation Immunology
Medical College of Georgia, Augusta University
Augusta, United States
Community Reviewer
Transplantation Immunology
Thomas E Starzl Transplant Institute, University of Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh, United States
Community Reviewer
Transplantation Immunology
Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Columbia University
New York, United States
Community Reviewer
Transplantation Immunology
Section of Hematology/Oncology, University of Chicago Medicine
Chicago, United States
Community Reviewer
Transplantation Immunology
University of Louisville
Louisville, United States
Community Reviewer
Transplantation Immunology
University of Milan
Milan, Italy
Community Reviewer
Transplantation Immunology
Mayo Clinic
Rochester, United States
Community Reviewer
Transplantation Immunology
Emory University
Atlanta, United States
Community Reviewer
Transplantation Immunology
Dana–Farber Cancer Institute
Boston, United States
Community Reviewer
Transplantation Immunology
University of Milan
Milan, Italy
Community Reviewer
Transplantation Immunology
Uppsala University
Uppsala, Sweden
Community Reviewer
Transplantation Immunology
University of California, San Francisco
San Francisco, United States
Community Reviewer
Transplantation Immunology
University of Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh, United States
Community Reviewer
Transplantation Immunology
Erasmus Medical Center
Rotterdam, Netherlands
Community Reviewer
Transplantation Immunology
University of Michigan
Ann Arbor, United States
Community Reviewer
Transplantation Immunology
University of Milan
Milan, Italy
Community Reviewer
Transplantation Immunology