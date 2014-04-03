reza abdi
University of California, Los Angeles
Los Angeles, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Transplantation Immunology
Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School
Boston, United States
Associate Editor
Transplantation Immunology
Harvard Medical School
Boston, United States
Associate Editor
Transplantation Immunology
Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School
Boston, United States
Associate Editor
Transplantation Immunology
University of Michigan
Ann Arbor, United States
Associate Editor
Transplantation Immunology
Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
New York, United States
Associate Editor
Transplantation Immunology
Department of Medicine, David Geffen School of Medicine, University of California, Los Angeles
Los Angeles, United States
Associate Editor
Transplantation Immunology
Medical University of Warsaw
Warsaw, Poland
Associate Editor
Transplantation Immunology
Brigham and Women's Hospital, Harvard Medical School
Boston, United States
Associate Editor
Transplantation Immunology
Department of Biomedical and Clinical Sciences, University of Milan
Milan, Italy
Associate Editor
Transplantation Immunology
Boston University
Boston, United States
Associate Editor
Transplantation Immunology
Columbia University
New York City, United States
Associate Editor
Transplantation Immunology
University of Oxford
Oxford, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Transplantation Immunology
Shiraz Transplant Research Center, Shiraz University of Medical Sciences
Shiraz, Iran
Associate Editor
Transplantation Immunology
Duke University
Durham, United States
Associate Editor
Transplantation Immunology
Houston Methodist Hospital
Houston, United States
Associate Editor
Transplantation Immunology