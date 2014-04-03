Scope

Xenotransplantation refers to the transplantation of living cells, tissues and organs between individuals of different species. This aspect of transplantation has been long explored as a clinical modality for repair or replacement diseased or injured tissues and organs. Xenotransplantation is widely used as an experimental system in which biological and/or medical questions are pursued and has recently been utilized as a system in which tissues and organs for clinical applications might be generated.

The Xenotransplantation section will publish original and impactful research and commentary on all aspects of clinical and experimental xenotransplantation. The section will welcome manuscripts communicating significant advances in clinical and experimental xenotransplantation, including advances in understanding and overcoming barriers to clinical xenotransplantation. The section will also welcome manuscripts reporting novel applications of xenotransplantation and manuscripts reporting fundamental discoveries and practical advances made using in xenogeneic systems/models. Areas covered by this section include but are not limited to:

-Clinical trials of cell, tissue or organ xenografts, both bridging and permanent

-Barriers to xenotransplantation, including xenogeneic immunity, physiologic or biochemical incompatibility and infectious agents potentially transferred by xenografts

-Antigens, antibodies, complement, immune cells pertinent to xenogeneic barriers

-Incompatibilities in coagulation, thrombosis, inflammation and other presses between species

-Drugs and drug regimens directed at barriers to xenotransplantation

-Genetic engineering of sources of xenografts

-Zoonotic infection, mechanisms of transmission and prevention and treatment

-Xenografts modeling disease

-Generation of human or animal organs or tissues in xenogeneic systems

-Novel applications of xenografts (e.g. secretion of a protein, metabolic process)