Scope

The Xenotransplantation section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the transplantation of living cells, tissues, and organs between individuals of different species.

Led by Dr. Adam Griesemer from Langone Medical Center, New York University, and Dr. Jeffrey Platt from the University of Michigan, the Xenotransplantation section welcomes submissions in the various domains of xenotransplantation, which connect the understanding and overcoming of barriers to clinical xenotransplantation.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

antigens, antibodies, complement, immune cells pertinent to xenogeneic barriers

barriers to xenotransplantation, including xenogeneic immunity, physiologic or biochemical incompatibility, and infectious agents potentially transferred by xenografts

clinical trials of cell, tissue, or organ xenografts, both bridging and permanent

drugs and drug regimens directed at barriers to xenotransplantation

genetic engineering of sources of xenografts

generation of human or animal organs or tissues in xenogeneic systems

incompatibilities in coagulation, thrombosis, inflammation, and other processes between species

novel applications of xenografts (e.g., secretion of a protein, metabolic process)

xenografts modeling disease

zoonotic infection, mechanisms of transmission, and prevention and treatment

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the clinical and experimental aspects of xenotransplantation, including advances in understanding and overcoming barriers to clinical xenotransplantation.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding and overcoming of barriers to clinical xenotransplantation, genetic engineering of sources of xenografts, and prevention and treatment of zoonotic infections (SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of xenotransplantation to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.