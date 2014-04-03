jeffrey platt
University of Michigan
Ann Arbor , United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Xenotransplantation
School of Medicine, University of Maryland
Baltimore , United States
Associate Editor
Xenotransplantation
College of Medicine, Seoul National University
Seoul , South Korea
Associate Editor
Xenotransplantation
Cardiac Surgery Associates
Downers Grove , United States
Associate Editor
Xenotransplantation
University of Maryland
Rockville , United States
Associate Editor
Xenotransplantation
Columbia Center for Translational Immunology, Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, Columbia University Irving Medical Center
New York , United States
Associate Editor
Xenotransplantation
Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery, School of Medicine, University of Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh , United States
Associate Editor
Xenotransplantation
National Medical Center
Seoul , South Korea
Associate Editor
Xenotransplantation
Yonsei University
Seoul , South Korea
Associate Editor
Xenotransplantation
School of Medicine, Indiana University Bloomington
Indianapolis , United States
Associate Editor
Xenotransplantation
Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich
Munich , Germany
Associate Editor
Xenotransplantation
University of Maryland, Baltimore
Baltimore , United States
Associate Editor
Xenotransplantation
Duksung Women's University
Seoul , South Korea
Associate Editor
Xenotransplantation
United States Food and Drug Administration
Silver Spring , United States
Review Editor
Xenotransplantation
Kagoshima University
Kagoshima , Japan
Review Editor
Xenotransplantation