Scope

The Female Urology section mission is to foster deeper knowledge and improve diagnostic methods, therapeutic options, and overall quality of life for women and gender-diverse individuals worldwide affected by complex urological health issues.

Led by Dr. Bilal Chughtai from Northwell Health, the Female Urology section welcomes submissions a broad range of submissions in the various domains of female urology, urogynecology, and related disciplines, with a special emphasis on emerging trends and advanced imaging technologies in both medical and surgical care.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

benign symptom disorders of the bladder

imaging and diagnostic testing for pelvic floor disorders

interstitial cystitis/bladder pain syndrome

medical and surgical care of transgender and non-binary individuals

overactive bladder

pelvic organ prolapse

recurrent urinary tract infection

urinary incontinence

urinary microbiome

urinary tract fistulae

Our section serves as a vital platform for sharing cutting-edge discoveries, facilitating cross-disciplinary collaboration, and advancing policies that support women’s health.

We are dedicated to being at the forefront of the global conversation on female urology, providing a space for transformative ideas and impactful solutions to shape the future of care.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the female urologic health, urogynecology, and pelvic health issues in alignment with SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and SDG 5 (Gender Equality).