Scope The Female Urology section of Frontiers in Urology publishes high-quality clinical and translational research relevant to female urologic health and disease, including research pertaining to female pelvic medicine & reconstructive surgery (FPMRS), also known as urogynecology. This interdisciplinary section solicits significant advances in areas including, but not limited to: • Overactive Bladder • Urinary Incontinence • Recurrent Urinary Tract Infection • Interstitial Cystitis/Bladder Pain Syndrome • Benign symptom disorders of the bladder • Urinary Microbiome • Pelvic Organ Prolapse • Urinary Tract Fistulae • Imaging & Diagnostic Testing for Pelvic Floor Disorders • Medical & Surgical care of Transgender and Non-binary individuals Studies must contribute insights into female urological and pelvic health issues. Reports dealing exclusively with technical components of imaging or diagnostic testing, and without clinical applications to female urology or urogynecology should be submitted to more specialized journals. While new studies regarding the female urinary microbiome are welcome, those with a primary microbiology or microbial emphasis may be referred to Frontiers in Cellular and Infection Microbiology. Frontiers in Urology is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

