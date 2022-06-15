Scope

The Neurourology section is committed to publishing research centered on advancing the understanding and treatment of neurourological dysfunction.

Under the guidance of Dr. Bertil Blok from Erasmus Medical Center, the Neurourology section encourages submissions that explore various aspects of neurourology, aiming to improve clinical outcomes for patients suffering from nerve-related pelvic dysfunction.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include:

diagnosis of neurourological dysfunction

epidemiology of neurourological dysfunction

experimental models of neurourological dysfunction

follow-up of neurourological dysfunction

treatment of neurourological dysfunction

Submissions should offer comprehensive understanding about the diagnosis, treatment, and management of neurourological dysfunction, including bowel and sexual dysfunction in the context of neurourology and which support SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Neurourology, Behavioural Urology, and Urodynamics section does not consider reports dealing with other aspects of urology that do not focus on neurourology, behavioral urology, or urodynamics. Submissions primarily centered on general medicine topics without a foundation in the aforementioned fields, or those not addressing the specific physiological, neurological, or behavioral aspects of urological conditions, are also considered unsuitable for this section. However, submissions that explore bowel and sexual dysfunction in the context of neurourology are welcome, as they contribute to the advancement of knowledge and improvement of clinical outcomes for patients suffering from nerve-related pelvic dysfunction.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Neurourology, Behavioural Urology, and Urodynamics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.