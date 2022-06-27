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Erasmus Medical Center
Rotterdam, Netherlands
Specialty Chief Editor
Neurourology, Behavioural Urology, and Urodynamics
Moinhos de Vento Hospital
Porto Alegre, Brazil
Associate Editor
Neurourology, Behavioural Urology, and Urodynamics
Faculty of Medicine, University of Porto
Porto, Portugal
Associate Editor
Neurourology, Behavioural Urology, and Urodynamics
Department of Urology, Weill Cornell Medicine, Cornell University
New York, United States
Associate Editor
Neurourology, Behavioural Urology, and Urodynamics
Faculty of Medicine University of Porto
Porto, Portugal
Associate Editor
Neurourology, Behavioural Urology, and Urodynamics
Department of Medical and Surgical Sciences andd Neurosciences, University of Siena
-Siena, Italy
Associate Editor
Neurourology, Behavioural Urology, and Urodynamics
Medical College of Wisconsin
Milwaukee, United States
Associate Editor
Neurourology, Behavioural Urology, and Urodynamics
Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital
Stanmore, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Neurourology, Behavioural Urology, and Urodynamics
University of Louisville
Louisville, United States
Associate Editor
Neurourology, Behavioural Urology, and Urodynamics
University Hospital Ostrava
Ostrava, Czechia
Associate Editor
Neurourology, Behavioural Urology, and Urodynamics
University of the Philippines Manila
Manila, Philippines
Associate Editor
Neurourology, Behavioural Urology, and Urodynamics
China Rehabilitation Research Center, Capital Medical University
Beijing, China
Associate Editor
Neurourology, Behavioural Urology, and Urodynamics
China Rehabilitation Research Center, Capital Medical University
Beijing, China
Associate Editor
Neurourology, Behavioural Urology, and Urodynamics
Swiss Paraplegic Center
Nottwil, Switzerland
Associate Editor
Neurourology, Behavioural Urology, and Urodynamics
University of Tuebingen
Associate Editor
Neurourology, Behavioural Urology, and Urodynamics
University of Michigan
Ann Arbor, United States
Associate Editor
Neurourology, Behavioural Urology, and Urodynamics