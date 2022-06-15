Scope

The Pediatric, Adolescent and Developmental Urology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding and treatment of urologic conditions in children and adolescents.

Led by Dr. Michael Hsieh from Children's National Hospital, the Pediatric, Adolescent and Developmental Urology section welcomes submissions in the various domains of pediatric urology, which aim to enhance the integration of scientific knowledge with education and quality improvement initiatives for better patient care.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

bladder and bowel dysfunction

hypospadias

neuropathic bladder

sex development disorders

stones

transitional care

tumors

undescended testes

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the diagnosis and management of urologic conditions in children and adolescents, emphasizing the importance of multidisciplinary and collaborative approaches to patient care.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of pediatric urology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.