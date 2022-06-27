Main content

Scope The recognition that urologic conditions can be complex and require specific medical expertise largely drove the establishment of pediatric urology as a subspecialty. The field of pediatric urology is wide-spanning, encompassing diagnoses such as stones, tumors, undescended testes, hypospadias, neuropathic bladder, bladder and bowel dysfunction, sex development disorders, and transitional care. The subspecialty is also diverse in practice, combining medical management and open, laparoscopic, and robotic surgical approaches. Pediatric urology is uniquely multidisciplinary and collaborative; the care of complex patients often requires teamwork with many other specialties, including orthopedics, mental health, radiology, endocrinology, genetics, psychology and gynecology. Striving to improve family-centered care for children with urologic conditions will require integration of an ever-growing scientific corpus with education and quality improvement initiatives. The Pediatric, Adolescent and Developmental Urology Specialty Section of Frontiers in Urology seeks to contribute to these important efforts by publishing cutting edge findings relevant to the management of children with urologic conditions. Frontiers in Urology is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Urol.

Abbreviation fruro

Electronic ISSN 2673-9828

Indexed in Google Scholar, CrossRef, CLOCKSS, OpenAIRE

