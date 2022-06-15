Scope

The Urologic Oncology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing knowledge in the field of urologic oncology.

Led by Dr. Ketan Badani from Mount Sinai Health System, the Urologic Oncology section welcomes submissions in the various domains of urologic oncology, which connect diverse research perspectives to enhance the understanding of this field.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

adrenal and penile tumors

bladder cancer

imaging of urological malignancies, including radiology and nuclear medicine

laparoscopic, open, and robotic surgery for urological malignancies

pathological aspects of urological malignancies

prostate cancer

renal cell carcinoma and other renal pathology

testicular cancer

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the clinical, surgical, imaging, or pathological aspects of urologic oncology.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of urologic oncology, clinical, surgical, imaging, and pathological aspects, and SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Urologic Oncology section does not consider reports dealing with other fields of urology practice or non-oncological urologic conditions, as these topics are outside the scope of this section. Additionally, general oncology studies without a specific urologic focus should be submitted to other specialized journals. The focus of this section remains on advancing knowledge in the field of urologic oncology, particularly in the clinical, surgical, imaging, and pathological aspects.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of urologic oncology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.