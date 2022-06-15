Mission & scope

Frontiers in Water is a multidisciplinary journal that focuses on advancing research and understanding in the field of water resources.

Led by Prof Praveen Kumar (University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign Champaign, USA) our journal welcomes contributions from various domains of water research, bridging the gap between scientific knowledge and practical applications.

Our journal covers a wide range of topics related to water resources, including but not limited to:

environmental water quality

water and artificial intelligence

water and built environment

water and climate

water and critical zone

water and human health

water and human systems

water and hydrocomplexity

water resource management.

In particular, the journal welcomes submissions which support and advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal (SDG), notably 6: clean water and sanitation.

Frontiers’ journals require that manuscripts primarily comprising computational studies of public data, such as bibliometric and in silico studies, must include appropriate validation. Please refer to the Frontiers Standards for research methodology policy, for more information. Manuscripts not adhering to these standards will not be considered.

Frontiers in Water is committed to deepening scientific understanding, detect nuanced patterns and trends, and develop effective solutions for the challenges facing water resources. It aims to do so by allowing unrestricted access to articles, and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future.