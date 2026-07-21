Submit your research
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Ready to publish? Check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about submission, from choosing a journal and section to preparing your manuscript.
Reviewing a manuscript? See our editorial guidelines for everything you need to know about Frontiers’ peer review process.
Our rigorous, transparent peer review process combines expert review and constructive dialogue to strengthen your manuscript.
Article processing charges (APCs) apply to articles that are accepted for publication by our external editors, following rigorous peer review.
Colorado School of Mines
Golden, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Water and Human Health
Aix-Marseille Université
Marseille, France
Associate Editor
Water and Human Health
National Institute of Health (ISS)
Rome, Italy
Associate Editor
Water and Human Health
University of Sri Jayewardenepura
Nugegoda, Sri Lanka
Associate Editor
Water and Human Health