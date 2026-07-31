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Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
Mumbai, India
Specialty Chief Editor
Water and Climate
University College London
London, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Water and Climate
Sultan Qaboos University
Muscat, Oman
Associate Editor
Water and Climate
School of Engineering, University of Florence
Florence, Italy
Associate Editor
Water and Climate