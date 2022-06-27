praveen kumar
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Champaign, United States
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Water
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Champaign, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Water Resource Management
Berkeley Lab (DOE)
Berkeley, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Water and Critical Zone
Northeastern University
Boston, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Water and Built Environment
Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
Mumbai, India
Specialty Chief Editor
Water and Climate
Julich Research Center, Helmholtz Association of German Research Centres (HZ)
Jülich, Germany
Specialty Chief Editor
Water and Hydrocomplexity
Colorado School of Mines
Golden, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Water and Human Health
Delft University of Technology
Delft, Netherlands
Specialty Chief Editor
Water and Human Systems
The Pennsylvania State University (PSU)
University Park, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Water and Artificial Intelligence
University College London
London, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Water and Climate
Delft University of Technology
Delft, Netherlands
Specialty Chief Editor
Environmental Water Quality
Tsinghua University
Beijing, China
Specialty Chief Editor
Water Resource Management
Sultan Qaboos University
Muscat, Oman
Associate Editor
Water and Climate
Department of Civil Engineering, Faculty of Civil Engineering, Istanbul Technical University
Maslak, Türkiye
Associate Editor
Water Resource Management
Hamad bin Khalifa University
Doha, Qatar
Associate Editor
Water and Human Systems
Humboldt University of Berlin
Berlin, Germany
Associate Editor
Water and Human Systems