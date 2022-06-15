Scope

The Environmental Water Quality section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding of natural processes controlling water quality parameters in various environmental systems.

Led by Dr. Boris Van Breukelen from Delft University of Technology, the Environmental Water Quality section welcomes submissions in the various domains of water quality research, which connect interdisciplinary approaches to address complex environmental challenges.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

cause-effect relationships in water quality management

environmental fate and reactive transport models

groundwater and surface water interactions

high-resolution sampling and autonomous sensors

innovative data gathering and interpretation methods

natural attenuation processes and contaminant concentrations

novel isotopic or microbiological data

spatiotemporal water quality changes

vadose zone, groundwater, and surface water systems

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interlinked physical, chemical, and (micro)biological processes affecting water quality and its spatial and temporal variations.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of natural processes controlling water quality parameters in relation to SDG 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation) and SDG 14 (Life Below Water).

The Environmental Water Quality section does not consider submissions focused on ex-situ water treatment technology or research that lacks a foundation in water quality, such as unrelated medical treatments, non-environmental engineering, or social sciences without a foundation in water quality issues.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of water quality research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.