Scope

Water & Artificial Intelligence aims to publish frontier research that advances our understanding of water and related systems using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). The explosion in data collection and advances in computing are enabling novel approaches in the development and use of AI and ML to address questions that have not been possible before and reduce the uncertainty of predictions. These developments will promote the democratization of and improved access to water-related information and knowledge with AI.

Climate change and global change are exerting substantial stress on many aspects of human society by significantly altering the water cycle. In the age of increasing floods, droughts and water-related disasters, and altered ecological and human system dynamics, information about water is needed by people around the world at a faster pace, with higher accuracy and lower cost. As recent studies have shown, AI can help to achieve these goals. On a practical level, AI methods are an important progressive force to aid sustainable development.

Traditional approaches for addressing scientific and societal water challenges often encounter theoretical and practical bottlenecks. Many of our hypotheses about how physical systems function, which form the basis for predictive approaches, are often data limited or fail to utilize the full range of available data due to the limitation of effective approaches resulting in incomplete or erroneous outcomes. To add to the complexity, such errors are intertwined with other sources of errors such as those associated with parameter estimation and data noise, making it highly challenging to diagnose and discover new knowledge. With smaller subjective bias, less legacy, and the ability to digest big data, AI and ML methods offer novel opportunities to advance new theories and update the old ones. Thus, on a scientific level, AI can help us break theoretical bottlenecks facing water science research and improve our predictive capability.

We invite submissions where new AI approaches are developed or leveraged to address unanswered questions pertaining to the water cycle and related natural and human systems that enhance our predictive understanding or contribute to the improvement of physical insights. Topics of interest include but are not limited to (i) novel advances toward the state-of-the-art predictive capability of critical hydrologic or related variables using machine learning; (ii) coupled physics and AI/ML methods, e.g., differentiable programming, PDE-constrained learning, physics-informed neural networks, physics-guided AI/ML, etc.; (iii) the incorporation of AI/ML methods with Earth System Models, especially those focusing on land surface and hydrologic components; (iv) benchmark datasets and problems; (v) interactable, explainable AI and trust; (vi) AI/ML applications in coupled natural, human-engineered, and social systems in the context of water; (vii) AI/ML methods to create new datasets such as features from remote sensing, etc; (viii) gaining physical knowledge and insights using AI/ML; (ix) perspectives about the future of water research with AI and ML elements; (x) smart infrastructure or smart water management approaches; (xi) intelligent systems, knowledge graph, ontology, semantics and smart assistants; (xii) AI-assisted decision making, etc.