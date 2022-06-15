Scope

The Water and Artificial Intelligence section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding of water and related systems using artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques.

Led by Dr. Chaopeng Shen from The Pennsylvania State University, the Water and Artificial Intelligence section welcomes submissions in various domains of water research, which aim to address unanswered questions and enhance predictive understanding or contribute to the improvement of physical insights.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

AI-assisted decision making

AI/ML applications in coupled natural, human-engineered, and social systems in the context of water

benchmark datasets and problems

broadening of equitable access to water information or improvement of efficiency in providing such information

coupled physics and AI/ML methods, such as differentiable programming, PDE-constrained learning, physics-informed neural networks, and physics-guided AI/ML (Y)

gaining physical knowledge and insights using AI/ML

incorporation of AI/ML methods with Earth System Models, particularly focusing on land surface and hydrologic components

intelligent systems, knowledge graph, ontology, semantics, and smart assistants

interactable, explainable AI and trust

AI/ML methods to create new datasets such as features from remote sensing

novel advances in predictive capability of critical hydrologic or related variables using machine learning

novel use of large language models in water resources

perspectives about the future of water research with AI and ML elements

smart infrastructure or smart water management approaches

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the application of artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques to address challenges and improve understanding in the field of water research.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of water systems, artificial intelligence, and machine learning techniques in relation to SDG 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), and SDG 13 (Climate Action).

The Water and Artificial Intelligence section does not consider submissions that lack a clear focus on the intersection of water resources and AI. Studies primarily centered on general AI applications, unrelated environmental issues, or water management without the integration of AI techniques are excluded. Research that does not demonstrate a strong connection between AI and water-related challenges, or does not support and advance the understanding of water systems, artificial intelligence, and machine learning techniques in relation to clean water and sanitation, industry innovation and infrastructure, sustainable cities and communities, and climate action is outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of water research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.