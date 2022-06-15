Scope

The Water and Built Environment section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the interplay between water resources and infrastructure systems.

Led by Dr. Auroop Ganguly from Northeastern University, the Water and Built Environment section welcomes submissions in the various domains of water and built environment research, which address the challenges and opportunities arising from the interaction between water resources and infrastructure systems.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

coastal and riverine systems, including natural systems such as oyster reefs and mangroves

dams, levees, sea walls, and reservoirs

droughts and water scarcity in watersheds

green and gray-green infrastructures

hydraulic infrastructures design, maintenance, and operations

impacts of climate change, urbanization, and land use changes on water and built infrastructure systems

public health and water availability and quality

resilience of interdependent water, energy, transport, and communication infrastructures and networks

urban stormwater management and green roofs

water distribution and wastewater infrastructures

water distribution and wastewater systems

water hazards and their effects on buildings, bridges, government or commercial facilities, and supply chains

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the complex relationship between water resources and the built environment, addressing the challenges and opportunities that arise from their interaction.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the water resources and built environment, addressing challenges and opportunities arising from their interaction, and contributing to SDGs 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), and 13 (Climate Action).

The Water and Built Environment section does not consider submissions that primarily focus on general urban planning or resource management without a direct relevance to water-related issues in the built environment. Studies that do not address the interplay between water systems and the built environment, or do not contribute to the advancement of clean water and sanitation, industry, innovation, and infrastructure, sustainable cities and communities, or climate action, are outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of water and built environment research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.