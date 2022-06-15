Scope

The Water and Climate section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding of interactions between water and climate across various spatio-temporal scales.

Led by Dr. Richard Taylor from University College London and Dr. Subimal Ghosh from Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, the Water and Climate section welcomes submissions in the various domains of water and climate research, which explore the connections between hydrological systems, climate, and human activity.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

assessment of vulnerabilities and risks in eco-hydro-climatic environments

characterization of human influence on hydrological systems and climate

climate variability and change mitigation strategies

evaluation of adaptive solutions for sustaining ecosystems, livelihoods, and freshwater resources

examination of policy measures and responses to climate-related challenges

investigation of precipitation intensification, droughts, floods, deglaciation, and thawing permafrost

new strategies, methods, and tools for observing and characterizing the hydrosphere and atmosphere

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the complex relationships between water, climate, and human activity, as well as potential solutions and strategies for addressing the challenges posed by climate change.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of interactions between water and climate, assessment of vulnerabilities and risks, characterization of human influence, climate change mitigation strategies, adaptive solutions for sustaining ecosystems, policy measures and responses, investigation of precipitation and hydrological events, and development of new strategies and tools in relation to SDGs 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), 13 (Climate Action), and 15 (Life on Land).

The Water and Climate section does not consider submissions that lack a clear focus on the interplay between water resources and climate change. Studies that do not contribute to the understanding of water and climate interactions, their implications for society and the environment, or those that primarily address unrelated topics are outside the scope of this section. However, research that explores the connections between hydrological systems, climate, and human activity, as well as potential solutions and strategies for addressing the challenges posed by climate change, are welcomed and encouraged.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of water and climate research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.