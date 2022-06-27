Scope

The ‘Water and Climate’ section of Frontiers in Water invites original, high-quality contributions that advance understanding of the interactions between water and climate from observations, models or both across spatio-temporal scales ranging from the local to the global, and the past, present and uncertain future.

‘Water and Climate’ specifically welcomes submissions that shed new light on relationships between hydrological systems and climate, characterize how human activity directly and indirectly shapes these relationships, assess vulnerabilities and risks across all eco-hydro-climatic environments and gradients, and evaluate mitigation and adaptive strategies and solutions to climate variability and change that sustain ecosystems, livelihoods and access to freshwater resources.

As our world warms, we face uncertain changes to the coupled ecological and hydrological systems upon which we depend. In many places, we face additional challenges of increasing freshwater demand to improve access to safe water and enhance food security through irrigation.

‘Water and Climate’ specifically solicits manuscripts clarifying not only the nature and scale of these changes and challenges that include the intensification of precipitation changing the frequency and persistence of droughts and intensity of floods, deglaciation, thawing permafrost, and expansion of vulnerable ecosystems and human environments, but also the complexity of policy measures and responses including potential synergies and trade-offs.

Recognising the general decline in hydro-meteorological monitoring networks witnessed in many parts of the world, ‘Water and Climate’ also welcomes studies outlining new strategies, methods and tools for observing and characterizing the hydrosphere, atmosphere and interactions between them.