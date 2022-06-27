Scope

The Water and Critical Zone section of Frontiers of Water aims to publish research that emphasizes the role of water as a transforming agent of the critical zone structure, process and function, as well as considering water as a response variable wherein the Critical Zone affects its composition and the dynamics of its flow.

The Critical Zone, extending from the vegetation canopy above to groundwater below, is arguably the most important interface on the planet. The Critical Zone plays a central role in regulating the quantity and quality of water resources impacted by human activity, including land use and land cover change, intensive management and groundwater/surface water withdrawal, disturbance driven response such as from floods, droughts and fires, and emergent responses from climate change such as early snowmelt and permafrost melt. Critical Zone studies are unique in blending modern time processes with deep-time phenomena, thereby providing insights into the interdependencies between structure, processes, fluxes and functions across a range of space and time scales.

We invite manuscripts that promote an inter-disciplinary focus that weaves together components of ecosystems, soils and vadose zone, groundwater, surface and sub-surface transport, and/or biogeochemical transformation and transport.