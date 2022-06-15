Scope

The Water and Critical Zone section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the transformative role of water in the critical zone and its impact on structure, processes, and functions.

Led by Dr. Dipankar Dwivedi from Berkeley Lab (DOE), the Water and Critical Zone section welcomes submissions in the various domains of critical zone research, which explore the connections between ecosystems, soils, groundwater, surface and subsurface transport, and biogeochemical transformation and transport.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

biogeochemical transformation and transport

critical zone structure, processes, and functions

ecosystems and their components

groundwater and surface water interactions

human activity impacts on water resources

land use and land cover change effects

responses to climate change, such as early snowmelt and permafrost melt

soils and vadose zone studies

surface and subsurface transport processes

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interdependencies between water, critical zone structure, processes, and functions across various spatial and temporal scales.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the biogeochemical transformation and transport, critical zone structure, processes, and functions, ecosystems and their components, groundwater and surface water interactions, human activity impacts on water resources, land use and land cover change effects, responses to climate change, soils and vadose zone studies, and surface and subsurface transport processes, and SDGs 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), 13 (Climate Action), and 15 (Life on Land).

The Water and Critical Zone section does not consider studies without a direct rooting in water resources, hydrological processes, and critical zone interactions. Research focusing solely on topics such as human health, social sciences, or engineering without a relevance to water and critical zone dynamics is outside the scope of this section. However, studies that examine the impacts of human activity on water resources, land use and land cover change effects, and responses to climate change are considered within the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of water and critical zone research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.