Scope

The Water and Human Health section is dedicated to publishing research focused on water and policy connected to environmental disruptions and human health, based on disciplinary and interdisciplinary sciences and approaches.

Led by Dr. Tissa Illangasekare from Colorado School of Mines, the Water and Human Health section welcomes submissions in various domains of water and health research, which aim to address human health challenges locally and globally.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

advances in understanding physical, chemical, and biological processes impacting water quality and human health

application of artificial intelligence and machine learning for data analysis and risk modeling

climate drivers affecting water quality at local, regional, and global scale with implications to health

development of scientific knowledge for policymaking at the water and health interface

diseases and epidemics with water quantity and quality as a dominant factor

effects of natural disasters on water supply and quality

emerging methods combining machine learning and artificial intelligence in water and human health research

fate and transport of industrial wastes and chemicals affecting ecological and human health

fate and transport of toxins in unconventional energy development

innovative approaches based on machine learning and AI tools to assess trends based in historical data to make projections to future

loading mechanisms and sources of toxic pollutants in irrigation water

modeling tools for predicting human exposure risks and uncertainties

new technologies for high-resolution concentration measurements and risk assessment

prediction of emerging contaminants in water and their effects on human health

predicting adverse health outcomes of chemical mixtures in water

sensing and wireless sensor networking technologies for environmental monitoring and disease tracking

sources of waterborne pathogens and mechanisms of transmission

transport of disease-causing microorganisms in surface and subsurface water systems

vector-borne disease transmission models and climate drivers

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interdisciplinary connections between water, environmental disruptions, and human health.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of water quality, human health, environmental disruptions, and emerging technologies in relation to SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being), 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), and 13 (Climate Action).

The Water and Human Health section does not consider submissions that primarily focus on social studies without a fundamental basis in water quality, safety, or its impact on human health. Additionally, studies that do not address or contribute to the relationship between water and human health in relation to the broader goals of promoting good health and well-being, clean water and sanitation, and climate action, are out of scope for this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of water and health research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.