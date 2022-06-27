jafar abdi
Shahrood University of Technology
Shahrood, Iran
Community Reviewer
Water and Human Health
Shahrood University of Technology
Shahrood, Iran
Community Reviewer
Water and Human Health
School of Water Resources and Environmental Engineering, East China University of Technology, China
Nanchang, China
Community Reviewer
Water and Human Health
King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals
Dhahran, Saudi Arabia
Community Reviewer
Water and Human Health
National Council of Humanities, Sciences and Technologies
Mexico City, Mexico
Community Reviewer
Water and Human Health
School of Public Health and Social Work, Faculty of Health, Queensland University of Technology
Brisbane, Australia
Community Reviewer
Water and Human Health
University of Saskatchewan
Saskatoon, Canada
Community Reviewer
Water and Human Health
Oregon State University
Corvallis, United States
Community Reviewer
Water and Human Health
University of Bergen
Bergen, Norway
Community Reviewer
Water and Human Health
The University of Tokyo
Bunkyo, Japan
Community Reviewer
Water and Human Health
California Water Resources Control Board
Sacramento, United States
Community Reviewer
Water and Human Health
University of Kashmir
Srinagar, India
Community Reviewer
Water and Human Health
University of Hawaii at Manoa
Honolulu, United States
Community Reviewer
Water and Human Health
Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB)
Dhaka, Bangladesh
Community Reviewer
Water and Human Health
Oregon State University
Corvallis, United States
Community Reviewer
Water and Human Health
University of Texas at San Antonio
San Antonio, United States
Community Reviewer
Water and Human Health
University of Ruhuna
Matara, Sri Lanka
Community Reviewer
Water and Human Health