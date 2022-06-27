Scope

The Water and Human Systems Section aims to focus on the interplay between hydrological and social systems, their interdependencies and coupled effects, and how they are shaped in time and space in order to explore tradeoffs and synergies in the system, along with providing scientific support for solving water resources problems.

Sustainable water management in the era of the Anthropocene demands an understanding of the inter-relationship between societal and hydrological systems. The water system is facing extensive challenges due to climate change, rapidly increasing population and associated demand for water, land use change and intensification, urbanization and economic growth. Impacts on the human system are also manifold with aspects such as challenges in water supply, problematic water quality, public health issues or constraints of economic opportunities. The two are intrinsically interlinked, with the human system apparently influencing the water system and vice versa.

During the last decades integrated science and management approaches have been developed and applied but still dynamics of bidirectional feedbacks between coupled human-water systems and processes are not yet fully understood and research findings are hardly implemented into praxis.

We invite manuscripts that address the scope of interaction of human and water systems such as system dynamics or socio-hydrological approaches to understand the coupling and de-coupling effects and/or identifying the sensitivity of system elements in order to better understand patterns and dynamics. Furthermore, we welcome contributions which are aiming to understand decision making processes and management strategies such as studies on socio-economic issues or governance systems to learn about human behavior and management options and instruments influencing the Human-Water-System. Both conceptual approaches contributing to scientific discourse, as well as case studies are welcomed.