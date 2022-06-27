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Delft University of Technology
Delft, Netherlands
Specialty Chief Editor
Water and Human Systems
Hamad bin Khalifa University
Doha, Qatar
Associate Editor
Water and Human Systems
Humboldt University of Berlin
Berlin, Germany
Associate Editor
Water and Human Systems
Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur
Kanpur, India
Associate Editor
Water and Human Systems
Federal University of Technology Minna
Minna, Nigeria
Associate Editor
Water and Human Systems
King's College London
London, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Water and Human Systems
Vienna University of Technology
Vienna, Austria
Associate Editor
Water and Human Systems
University of Florence
Florence, Italy
Associate Editor
Water and Human Systems
University of Bologna
Bologna, Italy
Associate Editor
Water and Human Systems
The University of Nottingham Ningbo (China)
Ningbo, China
Associate Editor
Water and Human Systems
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
New Delhi, India
Associate Editor
Water and Human Systems
Hohai University
Nanjing, China
Associate Editor
Water and Human Systems
Institute for Social-Ecological Research (ISOE)
Frankfurt, Germany
Associate Editor
Water and Human Systems
IHE Delft Institute for Water Education
Delft, Netherlands
Associate Editor
Water and Human Systems
University of Los Andes, Colombia
Bogotá, Colombia
Associate Editor
Water and Human Systems
Seoul National University of Science & Technology
Nowon-gu, Republic of Korea
Associate Editor
Water and Human Systems