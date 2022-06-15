Scope

The Water and Hydrocomplexity section is dedicated to publishing research focused on enhancing the understanding, characterization, and prediction of the hydrological cycle and related processes.

Led by Dr. Harrie-Jan Hendricks Franssen from the Forschungszentrum Julich GmbH (Julich Research Center), Helmholtz Association of German Research Centres (HZ), the Water and Hydrocomplexity section welcomes submissions in the various domains of hydrological science, which connect interdisciplinary perspectives to observe, understand, and predict the water cycle and related energy and nutrient cycles with applications like the optimization of water resources management and adaptation to climate change.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

big data analytics of simulated and measured data

citizen-based observations and social networks

data assimilation and inverse modeling

data-driven hydrological modelling

emerging sensing technologies and measurements of water cycle and associated cycles (energy, nutrients, pollutants)

hybrid numerical simulations and machine learning

machine learning methods for model-data fusion

numerical simulation models of hydrological cycle with increasing spatial and temporal resolution

real-time informations in observatories and networks

remote sensing technologies through drones and satellites

visualization and interpretation of data from measurements and model simulations

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which focus on the use of numerical simulation and/or machine learning methods to predict (aspects of) the hydrological cycle and the cycles of energy, nutrients and pollutants linked to the water cycle. Works in the areas of numerical solution and/or machine learning focus on methodological improvements and/or applications which provide increased insights. Thus contributing to SDGs 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), 13 (Climate Action), and 17 (Partnerships for the Goals).

The Water and Hydrocomplexity section does not consider studies without a basis in the hydrological cycle, water resources management, and interdisciplinary perspectives in hydrological science. Submissions focusing on topics such as product efficacy, or social sciences without a fundamental basis in water systems and hydrological processes are outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of hydrological science to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.