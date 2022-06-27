Scope

The ‘Water and Resource Management’ section of Frontiers in Water provides a forum for the presentation of fundamental advances in scientific, technical, institutional and social dimensions of water resources management.

The scope of this section includes theoretical, technical, simulation, and experimental studies or any combinations of to 1) explore the mechanisms and patterns of various water resources systems such as reservoir, river basin, estuary and coastal zone, city, and agriculture systems; 2) develop theories and models, and algorithmic, data-driven and machine learning approaches for water resources systems analysis; or 3) address practical problems of water resources planning and management.

This section encourages interdisciplinary approaches for water resources management, based on the scientific advances crossing the boundaries between climatic, hydrological, ecologic, environmental, economic, institutional, social components, as well as information science. This section also prompts studies based on the shared-vision of researchers and stakeholders to promote converging solutions for sustainable water resources management under a changing environment, facing uncertain demands and supplies, and growing conflicts at the local, regional or continental scale.

This section also accepts Letters, Case Studies, Technical Notes, and Perspectives with new knowledge, insight, and/or experience on the management of water resources.