Scope

The Water Resource Management section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding and management of water resources across various systems.

Led by Dr. Ximing Cai from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Dr. Jianshi Zhao from Tsinghua University, the Water Resource Management section welcomes submissions in the various domains of water resources management, which aim to address both theoretical and practical problems and promote sustainable solutions for water resources management under changing environments.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

algorithmic, data-driven, and machine learning approaches for water resources systems analysis

city water management

coastal zone management

estuary management

management of water in agricultural systems

interdisciplinary approaches for water resources management

reservoir management

river basin management

theories and models for water resources systems analysis

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the mechanisms, patterns, and management of various water resources systems, considering the interplay between climatic, hydrological, ecological, environmental, economic, institutional, and social components.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance climate solution development at both a local and regional level and the implementation of water-related SDGs including SDGs 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), 13 (Climate Action), and 15 (Life on Land).

The Water Resource Management section does not consider submissions that primarily focus on social science topics, unless they have a fundamental basis in water resources, their management, or related environmental issues that align with the section's mission of promoting sustainable solutions for water resources management under changing environments.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of water resources management to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.