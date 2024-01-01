Institutional partnerships for librarians

As an institutional librarian, you foster a culture of learning and innovation for students, researchers, and the wider public. As your trusted partner, we provide you with access to high-quality journals and a platform that'll help you maximize your impact – making publishing easier for your researchers and your institution.

Direct and lasting benefits for your institution

As one of the world's leading open-access publishers, we believe in the transformative power of open science which ensures that research is available for everyone, always. Joining us on this mission, you can benefit from:

Discounts applied to APCs, depending on the agreement.

Access to a tailored dashboard to approve funding, monitor engagement, and download reports.

Full control, with every APC verified by a central contact point.

Dedicated account management support to ensure a seamless partnership.

A simplified process for your researchers

Support the dissemination of research by guiding your researchers through the publication process and making their work openly available.

Reduce the cost of scholarly resources for your library and increase access to quality research.

Redirect your resources to other important areas and assist researchers in ensuring that research is reliable, accessible, and discoverable for others in the academic community.

Transparent and collaborative agreements

Our partnerships are founded on transparency and collaboration. We understand that each institution has unique needs, so we provide you with personalized support to ensure a smooth experience throughout our agreement.

If you are interested in setting up an institutional partnership and need some more information, please contact us today.