BE WISE: the six principles of human oversight in AI-assisted research

AI can support your judgement, but it can’t replace it. You own the decision, the disclosure, and the consequences - humans remain accountable.

The BE WISE framework will help you to unlock high-impact AI use in research while maintaining responsible human oversight. This isn’t passive supervision; it requires active engagement, sound judgement, verification, and ethical responsibility at every stage of AI use.

B — Be transparent

E — Ensure accountability

W — Work with the right tools

I — Inform yourself

S — Stay traceable

E — Embed equity

Explore the BE WISE framework in the pages below, including practical guidance, checklists, and reusable prompts.