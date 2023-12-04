Be transparent
AI can support your judgement, but it can’t replace it. You own the decision, the disclosure, and the consequences - humans remain accountable.
The BE WISE framework will help you to unlock high-impact AI use in research while maintaining responsible human oversight. This isn’t passive supervision; it requires active engagement, sound judgement, verification, and ethical responsibility at every stage of AI use.
B — Be transparent
E — Ensure accountability
W — Work with the right tools
I — Inform yourself
S — Stay traceable
E — Embed equity
Explore the BE WISE framework in the pages below, including practical guidance, checklists, and reusable prompts.