AI in research: your step-by-step support for impactful and responsible AI use

Across this playbook, explore step-by-step guides, best practice frameworks, and copy and paste prompts, helping you learn how to use AI effectively in research while maintaining responsible human oversight. You're encouraged to revisit these pages frequently and consult Frontiers’ policies to ensure your practices remain aligned with evolving standards.

Foundations: AI guidance for researchers

Learn how AI works, best practice for maintaining human accountability, and explore a library of prompt templates for advanced AI use in research.

Using AI across different research stages

Explore guidance, frameworks, and suggested prompts tailored to support you at specific stages of your research process.

Why responsible AI in research matters

AI is already shaping the future of research. The question is not whether researchers will use it, but whether they will use it in ways that strengthen science.

Our whitepaper - Unlocking AI’s untapped potential: responsible innovation in research and publishing - revealed a global scientific community that is both enthusiastic and uncertain, eager to harness AI’s power, but lacking clear guardrails, shared standards, and practical tools to do so effectively and confidently.

This playbook is designed to move the research community from ad hoc experimentation to intentional, high-impact application. It combines innovation with oversight to ensure AI becomes a catalyst for rigor, transparency, and deeper scientific insight - not a shortcut around them.

Feedback

Community engagement

We are committed to community engagement, so that this playbook remain practical, relevant, and usable across disciplines and contexts. Feedback from researchers helps us identify what’s working, what’s unclear, and what new AI use cases or risks need to be reflected.

Contribute your feedback here

A living document

AI technologies, governance standards, and community norms are evolving rapidly. These guides are living documents. They will be reviewed and revised at least annually, with a public changelog. We actively seek community feedback and suggestions.

Current version: 1.0

Published: April 2026

Next scheduled review: October 2026

