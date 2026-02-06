Topic editor guidelines
Introduction
A Research Topic is a curated collection of articles centered on a clearly defined theme or research question. Topic Editors lead the academic direction of the collection and work with the journal team to ensure the Topic progresses smoothly and reaches completion.
About your role
As a Topic Editor and subject-matter expert, you are responsible for guiding the quality, coherence, and progress of the Research Topic. This typically includes:
Defining your Research Topic
Confirming the scope and key themes with the journal team
Ensuring the Topic remains focused and relevant
Finding contributors
Identifying and inviting potential contributors
Encouraging submissions that reflect broad representation across geography, institutions, and perspectives
Managing abstracts and submissions
Assessing abstracts (where used) and providing feedback
Helping ensure the Topic has sufficient coverage across its scope
Overseeing peer review
Acting as handling editor for manuscripts that best match your expertise
Working with co-Topic Editors to share workload and avoid conflicts of interest
Completing the Topic
Writing and submitting the Topic Editorial ahead of eBook production (if applicable)
From Research Topic launch to completion: an overview
What does a successful Research Topic look like?
A successful Research Topic is defined by quality, relevance, and community value. Strong Topics typically:
Include high-quality submissions from a diverse and representative author base
Provide comprehensive coverage of the Topic scope
Create momentum and discussion within the community
Work toward an agreed submission target, often around 20 submissions, tailored with the journal team
Important note:
If a Research Topic closes with fewer than four published manuscripts, the journal team will notify the Topic Editors. The Research Topic will be dissolved and removed from the Frontiers website. Published articles remain available in their respective journals, and manuscripts under review continue through the standard editorial process.
Meeting with the journal team
Your journal team will stay in touch with you throughout the process. After launch, the journal team will invite you to an onboarding webinar or call. This typically includes:
A walkthrough of the Research Topic Management Platform
Guidance on the call for participation
Practical tips to keep the Topic on track
Time for questions and next steps
Your tools
Loop
Loop is a free academic network that helps researchers present their profile, connect with colleagues, and track publications.
As a Topic Editor, Loop can help you:
Improve discoverability of your work and editorial contributions
Connect with researchers in and beyond your field
Keep your publications linked to your profile
Getting started (overview)
My Frontiers
My Frontiers is your central workspace for Frontiers activity, including Research Topics and editorial assignments.
In My Frontiers, you can:
View active and past assignments
Track tasks and deadlines
Access your Research Topic workspace
Send and receive platform messages (including from the Review Forum)
Key areas you may use:
Dashboard: overview of tasks and activity
My projects: access your Research Topic and editorial assignments
Resources: up-to-date guidance for your roles
Inbox: message history across Frontiers tools
Certificates: editor certificates (where applicable)
Learn how to get started with My Frontiers.
Review Forum
The Review Forum is where peer review takes place. It enables direct, constructive dialogue between authors, reviewers, and the handling editor to clarify points and improve the manuscript.
Detailed, role-specific instructions for handling manuscripts in the Review Forum are provided separately in the peer review guidelines for Topic Editors.
Using the Research Topic Management platform
The Research Topic Management Platform provides an overview of your Topic, contributor activity, deadlines, and tasks.
Accessing the platform
To access your Research Topic workspace:
Log in to your Frontiers account
Open My Frontiers, then select My projects
Find your Research Topic and select Manage Topic
You can also access the platform from your Research Topic public page using the Manage Topic button (visible only to Topic Editors when logged in).
Your dashboard
The Dashboard provides a live view of Topic status, including:
contributor numbers and status
abstract and manuscript activity
expected articles
pending tasks and reminders
key deadlines shown in the progress bar
Deadlines you may see include:
summary submission deadline (abstracts are encouraged but not mandatory)
manuscript submission deadline
extended manuscript submission deadline (appears after the original deadline passes)
Confirmed contributors may receive scheduled reminders, including a final reminder 7 days before the deadline if they have not submitted.
Viewing your summary
In the Topic Summary tab, you can view:
Journal details: eligible journals/sections for submissions
Topic editors: editor team list
Topic details: title, description, image, and deadlines
Note: Changes to Topic details (including deadlines or editor list) need to be requested through the journal team.
Potential contributors for your Research Topic
A Research Topic usually succeeds when the contributor list is proactive and well matched to the scope. The platform helps you manage outreach, track responses, and follow up.
Accessing your list of contributors
The list of potential contributors that you provided with your Research Topic proposal will be uploaded in the Contributors tab and can be seen in the ‘To be contacted’ list.
Your original list of potential contributors appears in Contributors under To be contacted.
Contributor categories in the platform include:
All contributors: everyone linked to the Topic, including submitting authors
To be contacted: not yet invited
Pending: invited but no response recorded
Confirmed: accepted participation or corresponding author of an accepted abstract
Declined: declined participation
Unresponsive: no response after 8 weeks
Withdrawn: confirmed but did not submit before closure
Co-author: co-authors of accepted abstracts
You can search or filter contributors by name, email, abstract/manuscript status, or missing manuscript (confirmed contributors who have not yet submitted).
Good practice: Personalized messages tend to receive better response rates than generic outreach. Where possible, add a short note that references the researcher’s work or its relevance to the Topic.
You can search for individual potential contributors by clicking on the search icon and entering a name or email address in the search bar. Contributors can also be filtered by whether they have submitted an abstract or manuscript. You can also filter for confirmed contributors who have not yet submitted a manuscript by selecting Missing MS.
Selecting a potential contributor and clicking Actions will give you the option to compose a personal message. You may also use this tool to send a pre-filled reminder message for contributors. Please contact your journal team if you would like to edit the details or statuses of potential contributors.
We recommend that, where possible, you send personal messages to potential contributors, as they are more likely to let you know whether they plan to submit to your Research Topic.
Adding new potential contributors
If you want to expand your contributor list, you can add new potential contributors in Contributors using Add contributors. You may:
Add contributors individually
Bulk upload using the template
Ask the journal team for assistance
There is no fixed limit on the number of submissions or published manuscripts a Research Topic can include.
Identifying relevant contributors
The goal is a contributor list that fully covers the Topic scope, with a mix of perspectives and approaches. When expanding your list, consider:
Researchers you have worked with previously
Recommendations from mentors and colleagues
Authors currently publishing in the Topic area
Researchers who have cited your work
Relevant expertise from adjacent or interdisciplinary fields
Searching for new contributors
The platform includes a tool to search a global researcher database from Add contributors. You can search by:
Name or email
Suggested contributors
Your co-authors over the last 3 years
Researchers who cited you
Researchers you have cited
Keywords (use at least 3 keywords to narrow results)
You can also add contributors manually or upload multiple contacts via an Excel template. Download the template on the platform, fill in the Email, First Name, and Last Name, and upload the file.
This short video explains the process in full:
Make sure to review all contributors on the Potential Contributor List, then finalise and submit.
Suggested contributors from the journal team
To broaden reach, the journal team may provide a Suggested Contributors list based on publication relevance. When suggestions are available, you will be notified by email and through a task card in the platform.
Suggested contributor profiles may include:
Affiliation and country
H-index
Most relevant article and publication date
Relevancy score
Recent publication history
Selected contributors are added to your basket and, once submitted, move into To be contacted.
Preparing your call for participation
The call for participation is typically the most important early action to create awareness and generate submissions. Sending it early helps contributors plan writing time and align with deadlines.
A typical timeline:
Week 0: Topic launches; template shared
Week 1: personalize and finalize message
Week 2: send call for participation via the platform
Your journal team will provide a template message including core information you can personalize. Aim to finalize edits within a few days so outreach can begin quickly.
A strong call for participation typically includes:
Link to the Research Topic page
A short summary of scope and the questions the Topic addresses
Manuscript deadline
Topic Editor team details
A brief description of the peer review approach
eBook eligibility (after 10 published articles, including the Editorial)
A short, clear note on article publishing charges (APCs) and available support options
If authors have fee-related questions, forward these to the journal team so they can provide the appropriate guidance.
Timeframe: Complete these edits within 3-5 days so that we can send the call for participation as early as possible.
Note: Frontiers supports complete transparency around our Open Access article processing charges, which are applied to all submissions, including the contributions to your Research Topic. Therefore, it is important to include some details on all resources available to our authors in your call for participation message. If you receive author queries about fees and fee support, please forward these queries to the journal team who can handle them.
Sending your call for participation
You can send the call for participation in three ways:
Ask the journal team to send it on your behalf via your My Frontiers account
Send it yourself via the Research Topic Management Platform
Send a general message from the host journal (less effective than editor-led outreach)
When the call is sent through the platform, an automatic link is added so recipients can confirm or decline participation.
Platform steps (summary)
Open Manage Topic
Go to Contributors → To be contacted
Select recipients
Choose Call for participation
Paste the message into Introduction, add subject line and salutation
Send
Note: If contributors are still on the ‘to be contacted’ list after 2 weeks, we will consult with you and send a call for participation in your name.
Promoting your Research Topic
In addition to direct outreach, promotion can attract spontaneous submissions and increase readership.
The journal team can support promotion and provide templates. You can also share the Research Topic page link directly through social platforms.
Social promotion best practices
use plain language and state why the Topic matters
include the submission deadline and a clear call to action
tag co-editors, institutions, and collaborators where appropriate
use 2–3 relevant hashtags
use a visual (banner, image, or figure) to increase engagement
post periodically across the Topic lifecycle
respond to comments and thank people who share
Get more tips and see some examples in our social media promotion toolkit.
Monitoring and reminding contributors
After the call is sent, contributors move from To be contacted to Pending, then to Confirmed or Declined once they respond.
Unresponsive contributors
Pending contributors may receive automated reminders to ask questions and to inform the topic editor and journal team of any delays.
Reminder templates are available by status in Contributors → Reminders and can be personalized with a brief note.
Confirmed contributors receive deadline reminders if no manuscript is submitted.
If the original deadline is missed, contributors may be informed of an extended deadline (which becomes visible on the Topic page).
Contributors who do not respond within 4 weeks may be moved to Unresponsive (as recorded in the platform).
Please note: To send a specific reminder to a contributor, templates are available by status in Contributors → Reminders and can be personalized with a brief note.
Submissions to your research topic
Viewing, accepting and rejecting abstracts
Abstracts can be submitted through your contributor list or by researchers via the Topic page. Abstracts are not peer-reviewed or published; they help Topic Editors understand planned submissions and guide authors early.
Submitting an abstract is encouraged but not required for submitting a full manuscript.
How to manage abstracts
Review abstracts in Manuscript summaries
Coordinate decisions with co-Topic Editors
If needed, contact the submitting author for clarification using Contact submitting author (responses come to your email)
When assessing abstracts, consider:
Fit with the Topic scope and the selected journal/section
Language clarity
Any objective issues or ethical concerns
Overlap with other planned submissions
Whether guidance could help strengthen alignment with the Topic
If an abstract is accepted, the corresponding author appears as Confirmed, and the co-authors will appear in Contributors.
Spontaneous submissions
Once your Research Topic is live, some authors may submit directly to it without prior contact. These can be valuable contributions.
If you believe a manuscript is not suitable for the Topic, you may recommend it continue as a general journal submission instead. Contact the peer review team to request removal from the Topic.
Submitting a manuscript to your own Research Topic
Topic Editors may submit to their own Research Topic. To avoid real or perceived conflicts of interest:
Topic Editors should not handle manuscripts submitted by their co-Topic Editors. In these cases, an Editorial Board member is assigned as handling editor, and you may suggest a preferred associate editor during submission.
Topic Editors should not appear as authors or co-authors on more than 30% of the manuscripts published within the Topic. If you anticipate exceeding this threshold, discuss it with the journal team in advance.
Topic Editors may evaluate each other’s abstracts (as these are for record-keeping only).
Confidentiality and peer review integrity
Topic Editors may have read-only access to peer review details across the Topic. All peer review information should be treated as confidential until publication. Do not disclose any reviewer or editor identities to authors during review.
Submitted manuscripts and review process
Different article types can be submitted to a Research Topic, depending on the journal field and Specialty Section. To confirm which article types are available, refer to the Specialty Section page for your host section.
All submissions must fall within:
the scope of your Research Topic, and
the scope of the host Specialty Section and journal.
If a manuscript is in scope for your Research Topic but not for the hosting section, the peer review team can redirect it to a more appropriate section while keeping it linked to your Research Topic collection. If the manuscript is redirected to a section that does not host the Research Topic, it may be handled by an Editorial Board member from the receiving section.
If a manuscript is not in scope for your Research Topic, contact the peer review team (see Section 9). The manuscript will either be redirected as a general journal submission where appropriate or declined based on editorial assessment.
All manuscripts are peer reviewed. If accepted, they will appear in your Research Topic’s online collection and, if applicable, in the downloadable eBook (see Section 6). Articles are published on a rolling basis upon acceptance, independent of the status of other submissions in the Research Topic.
Your role as handling editor
Topic Editors may act as handling editors for manuscripts submitted to their Research Topic. In this role, you are responsible for:
completing an initial assessment of the manuscript
inviting appropriate reviewers and supporting a thorough review
assessing review reports and activating the interactive review phase when ready
moderating discussion to keep the process constructive, fair, and timely
making an editorial recommendation in line with journal policies and reviewer feedback
Finding suitable reviewers is often the most time-intensive step. Once you begin seeing the kinds of contributions coming in, it helps to start building a shortlist of relevant experts early. Detailed guidance on handling manuscripts is available in the peer review guidelines for Topic Editors.
Editorial and ebook
Editorial
Once manuscripts in the Topic have completed peer review, Topic Editors are invited to write an Editorial summarizing the collection.
The Editorial helps readers:
understand the aims and scope of the Topic
see how the articles relate to one another
identify key themes and future directions
Key requirements
written by Topic Editors (and Coordinators, if applicable) only
typical word limit: 1,000 words for Topics with 5–10 articles
up to 1 figure
word limit increases with additional articles (up to 5,000 words for 50+ articles; refer to Author Guidelines for details)
the Editorial is peer reviewed, receives a DOI, and is citable
no fee is required for Topic Editors to publish the Editorial
Submitting the Editorial
Go to your Research Topic Management page
Open Manuscripts
Select Submit Editorial
Choose the hosting specialty and Editorial as article type
The system will link it to the Research Topic automatically after submission
When citing articles from the Topic in the Editorial, hyperlink in-text citations to the articles rather than listing them in the reference list.
Ebook
If your Research Topic has at least 10 published articles (including the Editorial), an eBook is produced automatically. The eBook is freely available and appears on the Research Topic page and journal website.
Article publishing charges
Frontiers journals are open access. Accepted articles are published with an Article Processing Charge (APC), which supports editorial management, production, hosting, and indexing. APCs vary by journal and article type, and are only charged if a manuscript is accepted.
APC support options may include institutional or national agreements, as well as other fee support routes. If authors have questions about fees, fee support or institutional partnerships, the journal team can advise on the most relevant options for their situation.
You can check the exact fee for your journal here:
Fee support and partnership
Our fee support program ensures that all articles that pass peer review can benefit from open access – regardless of the author's field or funding situation.
Our funding model is inclusive, and a portion of our income is used to support authors unable to pay APCs. Authors and institutions with insufficient funding are eligible for discounts for their article publishing charges, as long as their article passes our independent and rigorous peer review. Across 2023 and 2024, we waived more than USD 25 million in fee support for 22,000 published articles.
Contributors seeking fee support can complete the fee support application form. Their request for support will not affect whether the submission is accepted or rejected for publication.
data protection
These terms apply in addition to Frontiers’ general Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy and cover transfers of personal data between you and Frontiers during your work on a Research Topic.
In summary:
Each party complies with applicable data protection laws.
Personal data is used only for Research Topic-related purposes (launch, promotion, management, and associated editorial activity).
Appropriate technical and organizational safeguards are maintained.
Personal data shared with you should be stored and handled securely and confidentially.
For questions, contact the data protection team at data.protection@frontiersin.org.
Contact your editorial office
The fastest way to get a response is to sign in to My Frontiers and connect with our chatbot (the green chat icon in the bottom-right corner).
If you have questions, please see the contact guide below to direct your query to the appropriate party:
Potential conflict of interest, review process, technical queries, research integrity, and ethics:
Peer Review
Research Integrity
[journal name].editorial.office@frontiersin.org
(e.g. microbiology.editorial.office@frontiersin.org)
Technical/software issues:
Support
Details of your editorial role:
Journal Manager & Journal Specialists
[journal name]@frontiersin.org
(e.g. microbiology@frontiersin.org)
Post-acceptance, proof stage of publication:
Production
[journal name].production.office@frontiersin.org
(e.g. microbiology.production.office@frontiersin.org)