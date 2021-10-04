Scope

The Acoustic Materials, Noise Control and Sound Perception section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding and application of noise control materials and techniques, as well as sound perception.

Led by Dr. Noureddine Atalla from Université de Sherbrooke, the Acoustic Materials, Noise Control and Sound Perception section welcomes submissions in the various domains of acoustics, which connect fundamental research with practical applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

applications showcasing the design and tests of novel noise control techniques or materials in various domains such as construction and transportation, including both passive and active control methods

impact of noise control materials and techniques on sound perception

modeling and characterization of damping materials, particularly high-damping materials and structures with highly contrasted properties

modeling and characterization of open-cell porous-elastic materials

numerical and experimental methods in acoustics and aeroacoustics

outdoor sound propagation modeling and experimental studies, including application to environmental acoustics

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development, modeling, and practical implementation of noise control materials and techniques, as well as the study of human sound perception. We encourage submissions that contribute to both fundamental and applied research. Review papers that provide comprehensive surveys of the current state of the art are also welcome. We also value papers that highlight real-life applications, showcasing the practical implementation and effectiveness of novel noise control approaches. These papers should demonstrate how the proposed methods or techniques can be successfully utilized in practical settings. However, it is important to note that basic applications of known methods, incremental work, or technical reports will not be considered for publication in this section. We aim to publish only papers that introduce significant advancements and novel ideas in the targeted fields of this section.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, SDG 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities, and SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of acoustics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.