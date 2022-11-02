noureddine atalla
Université de Sherbrooke
Sherbrooke, Canada
Specialty Chief Editor
Acoustic Materials, Noise Control and Sound Perception
National Research Council Canada (NRC)
Ottawa, Canada
Associate Editor
Acoustic Materials, Noise Control and Sound Perception
Other
Asheville, United States
Associate Editor
Acoustic Materials, Noise Control and Sound Perception
Nanjing University
Nanjing, China
Associate Editor
Acoustic Materials, Noise Control and Sound Perception
Department of Architecture and Industrial Design, University of Campania Luigi Vanvitelli
Aversa (CE), Italy
Associate Editor
Acoustic Materials, Noise Control and Sound Perception
Centre for Audio, Acoustics and Vibration, Faculty of Engineering and Information Technology, University of Technology Sydney
Ultimo, Australia
Associate Editor
Acoustic Materials, Noise Control and Sound Perception
University of Ljubljana
Ljubljana, Slovenia
Associate Editor
Acoustic Materials, Noise Control and Sound Perception
Centre de Recherche Acoustique-Signal-Humain
Sherbrooke, Canada
Associate Editor
Acoustic Materials, Noise Control and Sound Perception
Kyoto University
Kyoto, Japan
Associate Editor
Acoustic Materials, Noise Control and Sound Perception
University of Salford
Salford, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Acoustic Materials, Noise Control and Sound Perception