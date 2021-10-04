Scope

The Acoustic Metamaterials section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the development and understanding of materials and surfaces designed to manipulate and control sound waves.

Led by Dr. Michael Leamy from Georgia Institute of Technology, the Acoustic Metamaterials section welcomes submissions in the various domains of acoustic metamaterials and metasurfaces, which connect the understanding and application of these materials and surfaces for innovative acoustic solutions.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

active acoustic metamaterials and metasurfaces

acoustic cloaking

acoustic metamaterials and metasurfaces for biomedical applications

non-reciprocal acoustic metamaterials

nonlinear acoustic metamaterials

novel applications of acoustic metamaterials and metasurfaces

theoretical, numerical, and experimental exploration of fundamental behavior of airborne and elastic wave propagation through acoustic metamaterials and metasurfaces

topological insulators for acoustic applications

transformational acoustics using acoustic metamaterials

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the design, analysis, and application of acoustic metamaterials and metasurfaces in various fields. This section specifically excludes metamaterial and metasurface research not primarily related to the propagation of acoustic waves, including electromagnetic and optical metamaterials and metasurfaces. It does not solicit papers that are incremental in nature or do not fundamentally advance the understanding or application of acoustic metamaterials and metasurfaces.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of acoustic metamaterials and metasurfaces to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.