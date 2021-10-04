Scope

The Acoustofluidics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the application of sound to control fluidic and particulate systems at micro to nano scales.

Led by Dr. James Friend from the University of California, San Diego, the Acoustofluidics section welcomes submissions in the various domains of acoustofluidics, which explore the intersection between acoustics and fluidics to achieve advanced control and manipulation of fluids and particles.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

acoustic streaming analysis, computation, and experimentation

bubble, particle, and textured surface vibration for flow generation mechanisms

fluid-solid interactions

integrated acoustofluidics devices for energy, chemical, biological, and medical applications

interfacial fluid mechanics using ultrasound, including atomization, droplet generation, and thin film manipulation

micro to nano-scale acoustofluidic phenomena

new device ideas and approaches in acoustofluidics, including materials, transducer designs, and fabrication methods

novel metrology methods, particularly at small scales and high speeds

particle and bubble manipulation, separation, and isolation analysis, computation, and experimentation

phononic, holographic, and mixed-mode acoustic wave devices for sensing and actuation in acoustofluidics

vibration biomechanics and the effects of acoustic waves on tissue, cells, organelles, and biologically relevant molecules

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the application and understanding of acoustofluidics in various fields, focusing on the control and manipulation of fluids and particles using sound.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the acoustofluidics, fluid-solid interactions, integrated acoustofluidics devices, interfacial fluid mechanics, micro to nano-scale acoustofluidic phenomena, novel metrology methods, particle and bubble manipulation, and vibration biomechanics in SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being), 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), and 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of acoustofluidics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.