Scope

The Ultrasound Technologies section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the exploration and application of ultrasound in various fields.

Led by Dr. Yun Jing from The Pennsylvania State University, the Ultrasound Technologies section welcomes submissions in the diverse domains of acoustics, which connect interdisciplinary research and applications for the advancement of ultrasound technologies.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

medical ultrasound imaging

non-destructive evaluation

nonlinear ultrasonics

physics of ultrasound

therapeutic ultrasound

ultrasonic transducers, devices, and systems

underwater ultrasound

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the specific applications and advancements in ultrasound technologies.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the medical ultrasound imaging, therapeutic ultrasound, non-destructive evaluation, nonlinear ultrasonics, physics of ultrasound, underwater ultrasound, and ultrasonic transducers, devices, and systems (SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, and SDG 14: Life Below Water).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Ultrasound Technologies to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.